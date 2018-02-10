Closure of Rohri Canal by NAB caused huge financial loss to Agro-economy: Murad

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said he was not happy with the on-going disintegration and grouping in MQM ranks and whatever is going on there, PPP has nothing to do with it.

This he said while talking to media at Election Commission of Pakistan, Karachi where he had led PPP Senate candidates in connection with the scrutiny of their nomination papers.

Replying to a question, he said that MQM was facing serious grouping and disintegration in its ranks. “Though this is their internal issue but PPP is not happy on the situation,” he said and added “we had expressed satisfaction when MQM and PSP leadership had joined hands,” he recalled.

He disagreed to question that MPAs were being offered money for vote. “This propaganda is being made by those who cannot see PPP’s historic success in Senate election,” he said and added “Media should avoid levelling such baseless elevations against elected representatives of the people.”

To another related question, Murad Ali Shah said that PPP was not going to take benefit of MQM’s internal problems. “We are hopeful that all our 12 candidates would return in senate election because MPAs in Sindh Assembly believe that the PPP is the only party which serves people irrespective of any consideration,” he said.

Replying to a question about NAB, the chief minister said that they [NAB authorities] had closed Rohri Canal in connection with an inquiry without considering that the standing crops would dry up. “Their decision to close Rohri Canal has caused huge financial loss to the growers cultivating crops in the Command area,” he said.

He said that NAB has always dealt Sindh differently. “ I have reservations on their approach and attitude towards Sindh,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister led PPP candidates of Senate election for general seats to Election Commission of Pakistan for scrutiny of their nomination papers. He had proposed Mola Bux Chandio for Senate seat while former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah had proposed Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani.

