CM Balochistan: Nomination papers to be submitted today

F.P. Report

QUETTA: the process for submitting nomination papers Candidates for next Chief Minister of Balochistan is started and the interested candidates can submit their nomination papers till 3pm today.

The new CM Balochistan will be elected on Saturday (tomorrow) in the assembly session. The new CM will be elected after the resignation of Nawaz Sanaullah Zehri as the CM Balochsitan on January 9 because the no-confidence motion was submitted against him in the provincial assembly.

Earlier on Thursday, members of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and the disgruntled members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominated PML-Q’s Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as the candidate for the new chief minister.

The announcement was made by PML-N MPA Jan Muhammad Jamali in Quetta and said that Bizenjo will be the next candidate for CM Balochsitan and adding that we have support of 15 lawmakers of PML-N and five members of PML-Q.

Maulana Abdul Wasay, the leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly, said the opposition would not join the new provincial government.

