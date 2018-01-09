CM Balochistan Zehri resigns

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri submitted his resignation and Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai quickly accepted his resignation without any delay on Tuesday.

Former Home Minister, Sarfraz Bugti expressed his gratitude on twitter and adding that Alhamdullilah CM Zehri resigned from his post.

Zehri submitted his resignation just hours before the Balochsitan assembly was set to vote over the no-confidence motion which was tabled against him by the opposition parties.

The motion, which was submitted on January 2 by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza, was signed by a total of 14 parliamentarians.

In order to dismiss the motion, the provincial chief executive needed to get 33 votes from a house of 65 members.

Earlier, reports emerged that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had asked Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri to resign in order to control the rising political tension in the province.

