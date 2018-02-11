CM Shehbaz Sharif appears before Supreme court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Sunday (today) in a case pertaining to clean drinking water to public, road blockade, terrible conditions of hospitals.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar is heading the three member’s bench and it ordered the removal of barriers from several key sites in the city, including the residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the hearing, CJP took up the issue of security barriers on public property. Officials explained that the barriers have been erected due to security concerns; the CJP remarked that I have threats too; you should alert your forces.

The bench then ordered the officials to remove the barricades outside Nawaz’s Jati Umra residence, Shehbaz’s Model Town residence, Governor House, Jamia Al Qadsia, Aiwan-e-Iqbal, and other areas.

CJP said that Chief Minister is man of people and Shehbaz Sharif is not scared of anyone and the authorities should not keep the chief minister confined at home.

The court ordered the home department officials to assure the court that the barricades will be removed by tonight.

The court had summoned Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday after showing displeasure over a Punjab government report which revealed that 540 million gallons of untreated water was being disposed of in Ravi River, a source of drinking water for the city.

The provincial chief secretary, home secretary, finance minister, education minister, local government minister and spokesperson are also present in court, as are the heads of the anti-corruption department and Punjab Food Authority are also present in court.

The hearing is underway.

