COAS arrives in Kabul to attend defense moot 

ISLAMABAD: Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday arrived in Kabul to attend a defense moot.

According to ISPR, the army chief will participate in the Chiefs of Defense Conference in the Afghan capital. The senior military officers would discuss mutual security challenges, improve mutual relationships and foster security cooperation.

US Army General John Nicholson, the commander of the Resolute Support mission, and the Afghan Army Chief Gen Sher Mohammad Karimi to attend the top-level meeting.

The meeting was arranged after a series of terrorist attacks jolted Afghanistan, killing several people, including military officers. Delegation of Afghan government also visited Islamabad in late January after the incident.

The delegation held talks with Pakistani leadership and discussed security issues, besides reportedly handing over undeniable evidence, which claimed that planning for spate of attack in Afghanistan was made in Pakistan.

