COAS Bajwa calls Saudi crown prince, discusses military relations

F.P. Report

RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed the bilateral military relations in Riyadh.

Both the dignitaries met in Riyadh on Thursday and during the meeting they discussed military relations as well as a number of issues of common interest. They stressed on strengthen the ties between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

State Radio of Pakistan reported that Saudi vice president of the Council of Ministers and the minister of defense, were also present on the occasion, as were the army chief’s staff officers.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa also met Saudi Commander of Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abdulaziz.

