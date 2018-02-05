COAS shows solidarity with Kashmiris

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that people of Indian held Kashmir are waiting for long and now it’s time that international community should realize its responsibility and give them the right of freedom as it was by the United Nations.

Spokesman of ISPR, Major General, Asif Ghafoor shared the message of COAS on twitter. He quoted the COAS that continues Indian forces atrocities on innocent Kashmiri People will not stop the peaceful fight of Kashmiris for the freedom of their land.

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today (February 5) to show solidarity with Kashmiris in in their struggle for freedom.

Millions of Pakistan across the globe mark the day to express their support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

A one-minute silence was observed nationwide at 10am to pay homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir and their struggle.

Advertisements