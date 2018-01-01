COAS visits family of martyred Second Lt Abdul Moeed

RAWALPINDI (Monitoring Desk): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan Agency last month.

The 21-year-old army officer embraced martyrdom along with a soldier after their vehicle came under terrorists’ fire from surrounding mountains in North Waziristan on December 11.

Moeed had recently graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul.

General Bajwa praised resolve of the martyred officer’s family and paid tribute to the second lieutenant for his glorious sacrifice for the motherland, the ISPR said in a statement.

Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Amir Riaz was also accompanied the army chief during the visit, it added.

Moeed earned respect for himself and us: mother

Following his martyrdom, Moeed’s mother had told media that she was proud of her son and the profession he chose.

Speaking of her son, she had said that Moeed “earned respect for himself and us.”

The eldest of four siblings, Moeed would always get gifts to them and repeatedly ask his mother to tell him what she wanted, the mother had recalled. “He took really good care of all of us. He would always serve me and fill my plate before his own,” she had said.

Advertisements