Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces visits Field Commands of Pakistan Navy

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily is on an official visit to Pakistan. During the visit, Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces called on Chief of the Naval staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

In the second leg of the visit, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily met with Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi.

During the visit at Karachi, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coastal Area Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in separate meetings. During the meetings, professional matters and various avenues of bilateral collaboration came under discussion. The Saudi Admiral lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment in support of maritime security for peace and stability in the region.

The dignitary also visited Pakistan Navy establishments PNS BAHADUR and PNS RAHBAR and interacted with Royal Saudi Naval Forces officers and cadets presently undergoing training. During the interaction, Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces advised them to hold fast to the qualities of honour, integrity and selfless devotion. He also encouraged them to develop their knowledge, skills and efficiency to defend their country in a befitting manner. Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily is also an alumnus of Pakistan Naval Academy.

Later, Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces visited Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT. Upon arrival, Commander RSNF was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy. The dignitary also interacted with the crew of the ship. During the interaction, Saudi commander appreciated the professionalism of officers and men of Pakistan Navy.

Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily also visited Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, where he was given a brief overview of ongoing construction projects being executed at KS&EW. Subsequently, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily visited Joint Maritime Information & Coordination Centre and lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy for establishing an interagency coordination body which is serving as a nerve centre between all maritime stakeholders.

Earlier, the dignitary, during his visit to Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, called on Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi.

The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

