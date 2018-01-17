Commuters suffer traffic jams in Lahore due to PAT protest

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The residents and commuters of the area irking the partially closure of Mall Road Lahore on Wednesday for the grand protest of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and supporting by other major political parties against the Punjab and federal government.

The main roads of provincial capital Lahore including Mall Road, Bedin Road, Hall Road, Mazang Road, Jain Mandir Chowk, Lower Mall Road, Anarkali Bazaar, Cooper Road, Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Davis Road, Gawalmandi, Lakshmi Chowk, Katcheri Road, Egerton Road and other linking roads are facing severe traffic jams because of protest on the Mall road.

According to private news channel, the access to Mayo Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital has been badly affected, as has the route to Lahore High Court and the lower courts.

Similarly, traders around the protest site on Mall Road are bearing the brunt of the protest and have chosen to close shop due to the lack of access to the area.

Advertisements