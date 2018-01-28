Conspiracies against leaders can’t eliminate ideologies: Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Launching a bitter diatribe against opponents, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the conspirators couldn’t eliminate an ideology, as what he said, Bhutto was hanged in Zia-ul-Haq’s dictatorial regime but his ideology lived on.

Addressing a ceremony here, he warned his opponents that the political mudslinging would only yield negative results.

“A legitimate political leadership in power couldn’t be expelled through politics of division, agitation and allegations,” Rafique thundered.

On the occasion, he said the criticism is a fundamental right to political parties but reminded that it should be for constructive purposes. “The opponents should refrain from personal enmity towards political figures merely on ideological differences,” he added.

Alluding to Imran Khan, he said its votes that elect an aspirant as Prime Minister not conspiracies. “How are we at fault for your failures to become PM?” he questioned.

Continuing his diatribe, he said the lawmakers from opposition benches withdraw their salaries on monthly basis but are shied away from attending the assembly sessions.

Moreover, he called upon the masses not to fall into propaganda traps laid by the political opponents.

