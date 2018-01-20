Conspirators to renew elections rigging as vacant seats can’t vote: Maryam

F.P. Report

HARIPUR: Taking a jibe at opposition parties and referring to the grand protest, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the opposition parties are to complain again about rigging in upcoming General Elections as ‘vacant seats’ cannot cast votes.

Addressing a public rally here, Maryam said the entire team of conspirators was failed to take out the masses in a recently held protest in Lahore. “What the opponents make you to recall,” she posed a question towards the crowd.

“They remind us their hue and cry over their failure to garner support from the masses,” she said.

Taking a jibe at opponents, she said the allegations of rigging in the elections must not be levelled as ‘vacant seats’ couldn’t cast votes.

Enumerating countrywide projects, Maryam said a truimph of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is certain for undertaking number of development projects.

Without citing an opponent’s name, she said: “In last four years when you were busy in raging against institutions, Nawaz Sharif was taking on development schemes.”

The revenge of abortive conspiracies was taken by using foul language and cursing the parliament, she underlined.

“Will you take a revenge of Sharif’s ouster after casting your vote for him?” she asked while appearing optimistic for upcoming general elections.

Moreover, she said the opposition parties are making efforts to skip the elections to evade a defeat.

