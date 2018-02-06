Contempt case: Apex court gives Talal Chaudhry one week to finalize counsel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while hearing a contempt of court case against Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday has given one week to file a response in the case.

Talal Chaudhry reached the court along with senior party leaders, including Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and state minister Tariq Fazl Chaudhry, to appear before a three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justices Maqbool Baqar and Faisal Arab, in the contempt of court case initiated against him.

As the hearing begins, Talal Chaudhry requested the court for three weeks to finalize counsel; Justice Ejaz questioned why he has not sought adjournment for three months or three years even.

The court then gave a week time to finalize his counsel and adjourned the hearing until February 13.

Chaudhry was also directed to submit a response to the show-cause notice at the next hearing.

Supreme Court started contempt proceedings against Talal Chaudhry on account of derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements with regard to the honorable court, read a notification issued on February 2.

Also on Friday, the Supreme Court issued a contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz.

