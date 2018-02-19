Contempt case: Apex court issues show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued a show-cause notice to Federal Privatization Minister Daniyal Aziz in the contempt of court case on Monday.

Earlier on February 2, the Supreme Court had issued a contempt of court notice to Daniyal Aziz over his controversial speeches and statements which he made during different TV talk shows.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed headed a three-member bench of the apex court.

As the hearing begins, the court observed that contempt of court by the minister can be interpreting after watching and listening the transcripts of his speeches.

The court directed the Attorney General to be present so the case can continue.

The court then adjourned the hearing for Friday.

On February, Daniyal Aziz was granted 10 days by the Supreme Court to finalize legal representation.

