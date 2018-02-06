Contempt case: Nehal Hashmi files intra-court appeal in Supreme Court his sentence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Nehal Hashmi, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday has filed intra-court appeal in the Supreme Court against his imprisonment on contempt court of case on Tuesday.

Nehal Hashmi on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court, stated that his speech was not under the contempt of court as he is also a lawyer by profession and adding that he was indicted despite filing unconditional apology.

Former senator requested to cancel his punishment in the contempt of court case.

Supreme Court on February 1, had sentenced Senator Nehal Hashmi to one month in prison over contempt of court case against him. A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Khosa had also disqualified the accused for five years, asking him to submit Rs50,000 fine. The decision was abruptly opposed by Justice Dost Mohammad.

The court also rejected unconditional apology request of Nehal Hashmi.

