Contempt case: SC grants 10 days to Daniyal Aziz for finalizing counsel

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday has given 10 days to Federal Minister for Privatization, Daniyal Aziz to finalize legal counsel in the contempt of court case.

The Apex court on Friday had issued a contempt of court notice to Aziz and ordered him to appear today, after he delivered controversial speeches and statements during various TV talk shows.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed headed a three-member bench in today’s proceedings.

While appearing before the court, Justice Saeed asked Daniyal Aziz if he needs time to finalize counsel and Aziz was then given 10 days to finalize counsel and the hearing was adjourned until February 19.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry appeared before the Supreme Court after having been issued a similar contempt notice.

The court gave the minister one week and issued him a show-cause notice.

