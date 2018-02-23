Contempt case: SC to resume hearing against Daniyal Aziz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan to resume contempt of court proceedings against the Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz on Friday.

Justice Azmat Saeed will head the three-member bench of the Supreme and will conduct hearing today on the suo motu notice against minister.

Advocate Ali Raza, counsel of Aziz, has requested a record from the apex court of the instances in which, according to the court, Aziz has given controversial speeches and statements.

The show-cause notice to Aziz was issued by the Supreme Court on February 19, after a contempt of court notice was sent to him on February 2 over his “controversial speeches and statements made during television shows”.

