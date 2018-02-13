Contempt of court proceeding against Talal Chaudhry adjourned till Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Talal Chaudhry appeared before the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the contempt of course hearing.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heading the three members bench and during the hearing Talal Chaudhry informed Supreme Court that he had requested the prominent lawyer Asma Jahangir but owing to her sudden demise, he is now without the counsel.

The apex court adjourned the hearing till Monday.

The Supreme Court started contempt proceedings against Talal Chaudhry for his alleged derogatory and disapproving speeches/statements with regard to the honorable court.

On the other hand, Talal Chaudhry denied all the allegations and adding that he never committed contempt of court and never held any intention to do so.

He added that what I said was about PCO [Provisional Constitutional Order] judges. I never took the name of any judge nor hinted at any judge.

Separately, the Supreme Court has also issued a contempt of court notice to Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz.

