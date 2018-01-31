Contempt petition: LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court issued a notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in a contempt of court case on Wednesday which was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddiqui.

Advocate Azhar Siddiqui filed a petition and he stated that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz has insulted the judiciary during their speeches in the recently held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s rally in Jaranwala and demanded form the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim directed the requester to present the evidence of contempt in the next hearing.

The petitioner has stated that Nawaz, Maryam and Rana Sanaullah did contempt of the court in the public gathering and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) allowed it to run on the tv channels, hence action should be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted hearing on a contempt of court petition against the above-mentioned PML-N leaders on Jan 29.

