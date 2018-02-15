Corruption case: Accountability court resumes hearing against Nawaz, family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court hearing corruption references has its proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family on Thursday.

Nawaz Sharif, his daugher Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law MNA captain (Rtd) Safdar reached the courtroom.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed three references including Al-Azizia, Flagship and Avenfield against Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar.

Four witnesses are expected to record their statements in the Avenfield reference today.

Moreover, the court is expected to announce the verdict on Nawaz and family request to be exempted from appearance from February 19 to March 5 as the family has to travel to London to visit Nawaz’s ailing wife, Kulsoom.

Earlier on Wednesday, NAB requested the Ministry of Interior to put Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Moreover, it requested for placement of Nawaz’s sons, Hussain and Hasan, on the ECP as well so they can be arrested on their return to Pakistan and be made a part of the investigation.

At the last hearing of the case on February 13, proceedings were adjourned due to a strike by the legal community. However, during the hearing, the judge had admonished the prosecution for failing to present supplementary references in the Al Azizia and Flagship cases. The court also later issued a notice to NAB’s Rawalpindi director general to furnish an explanation as to why the supplementary references have not been filed so far.

