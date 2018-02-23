Corruption case: NAB to file supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has prepared a supplementary reference and will submit it against the former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the corruption case.

During the hearing, the NAB deputy informed the accountability court that a supplementary reference would be submitted to the court by Monday.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar, a close aide of former premier Nawaz Sharif, is facing charges of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income filed by the NAB in light of the Panamagate verdict announced by the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017.

According to media reports, ten new witnesses have been included in supplementary reference, which has been prepared by NAB Lahore.

Meanwhile in today’s hearing, the court recorded the statement of the last prosecution witness, Inamul Haq, in the main case. Haq, who was project director of the Cooperative Housing Society, appeared before the court after summoned by court several times.

After his statement, the court adjourned the hearing till Feb 26 (Monday).

