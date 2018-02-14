Corruption case: NAB to file supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability court hearing corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, was informed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that it plans to file a supplementary reference in the case.

Ishaq Dar, former finance minister and close aide of Nawaz Sharif, is facing corruption reference which was filed by NAB of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

The case was filed against Dar on the directives Supreme Court after the Panama case verdict on 28 July last year.

As the hearing, NAB prosecutor informed the court that they require some time to present investigation officer (IO) Nadir Abbas in court, who was to record his statement today.

The hearing was then adjourned until 11:30am.

Later the hearing resumed and the NAB prosecutor informed the court that they plan to submit a supplementary reference against the accused, adding that it will be better if the Investigation Officer records his statement after that.

At the last hearing on February 12, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), appeared before the court. Zia presented the volume one and nine of the JIT report and also recorded his statement.

Zia also informed the court of the work of the JIT related to the former finance minister, stating that Dar’s assets were shown to be Rs9.1 million according to his wealth statement in 1991 and Rs831.6 million in the 2008-09 statement. He added Dar failed to prove the enormous growth in his assets before the JIT.

Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment. He has since been declared a proclaimed offender.

