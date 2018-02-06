Corruption reference: Accountability court adjourns hearing till 2pm due to counsel’s absence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption reference references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family has adjourned the hearing till 2pm today as their counsel was absent.

NAB court Judge Mohammad Bashir on Tuesday resumed the hearing as accused, former prime minister Nawaz sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar – reached the court.

The court has recorded statements of 24 witnesses out of total 39 in three references.

The court has also summoned five more witnesses today.

It is to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three references against Nawaz and his family in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The three references include the London flats, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd.

