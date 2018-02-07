Corruption references: Nawaz, Maryam reach accountability court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family resumed hearing the case on Wednesday.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz reached reached the court along with senior party leaders and government officials.

On Tuesday the hearing was adjourned, owing to the absence of the defense counsel.

On the directives of Supreme Court in the light of July 28 verdict in Panama case, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three corruption references against the Sharif family.

The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Four prosecution witnesses in the Avenfield reference were slated to record their statements at the last hearing. Moreover, the date for recording statements of two UK-based witnesses was also to be determined yesterday.

At the hearing on Friday, the court had approved NAB’s plea to record statements of the two UK-based witnesses via video link in the Avenfield reference.

