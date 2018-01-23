Corruption references: Two witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court hearing corruption references against Nawaz Sharif and his family recorded two more statements of prosecution witnesses on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar attended the hearing and Judge Mohammad Bashir took up the case after their arrival.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three references against Nawaz and his family in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The three references include the London flats, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd.

The court had summoned three NAB witnesses, while two witnesses — Ghulam Mustafa and Yasir Shabbir — recorded their statements and the third witness, Afaq Ahmad’s statement will be recorded on next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned until January 30.

Earlier, On Monday, the NAB submitted a supplementary reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and four others in the Avenfield properties case and claimed that it included new evidence against Sharif family. Around seven more witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom, have been added in the reference.

