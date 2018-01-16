Country, democracy need timely general elections: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country and the democracy need timely conduct of general elections.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Tuesday, he said that his office requires taking difficult decisions and there are huge responsibilities.

“It’s been some 30 years in PML-N and Nawaz Sharif has been my leader since the day one,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, however, said he is the premier and all powers rest with him. “Decisions are made by the cabinet; Nawaz hands over powers and seeks results.”

The prime minister further said there is no threat to Senate elections and would be held on due time. “All political parties want the democratic process to continue.”

He said that he does not believe in conspiracies, however, added that unfortunately conspiracies have been hatched against democracy in the state.

“If my party asks me to dissolve the assembly, I will. But won’t do so under pressure by someone,” Abbasi said.

In response to Indian propaganda against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said New Delhi has been waging a propaganda against the multi-billion dollar project from the very beginning. “Gwadar is a commercial port and it is being used for commercial purposes.”

Speaking about Pakistan-US relations, the prime minister said the dialogue process between the two nations is ongoing at every level. “A US delegation visited Pakistan, while a delegation from here also visited the United States.”

He said that a dialogue with the US military is still ongoing, despite Trump statement.

“We are a sovereign state and do not want any act to occur that could deteriorate the regional situation,” Abbasi said, adding, “We are bound to safeguard our borders.”

