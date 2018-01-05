Court seeks details of ‘settlement’ in Shahzeb Khan murder case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: District and sessions court sought details of out of court settlement between Shah Rukh Jatoi and victim’s family in Shahzeb Khan murder case on Friday.

The court also summoned details of the arguments presented by lawyers in the case at the Sindh High Court, before the case was sent to the session court for re-hearing.

The accused in the case including Shahrukh Jatoi, Siraj Talpur, Sajjad Talpur and Ghulam Mustafa Talpur were present during the hearing.

The court adjourned the case until January 20.

On Saturday, Shahrukh Jatoi and three other accused in the Shahzeb Khan murder case were freed on bail after Aurangzeb Khan, the victim’s father, filed an affidavit in support of the convicts’ bail application in the court.

Advertisements