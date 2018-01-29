CPEC to bring development, prosperity in the region: PM Abbasi

F.P. Report

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a mega development project and it will not only change the fate of Pakistan but also can change the entire region.

PM Abbasi said this on Monday while addressing to the ceremony after inaugurating free trade zone and expo in Gwadar. PM Abbasi added that these two projects are vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for developing the region and strengthening the relation among the two countries.

Abbasi added that CPEC will bring development and prosperity in the lives of the peoples and in the country. He said the project also envisages modernization of Pakistan Railways and the establishment of power plants.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing said that his country will continue to support Pakistan for further progress and prosperity.

