CPEC to open new doors of investment and trade: CM Bizenjo

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Chief Minister of Balochistan, Abdul Qudus Bizenjo has said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is a great opportunity of development and prosperity for Balochistan and it will bring investment, trade and business for the whole country.

This he expressed while talking to Chinese delegation. CM Bizenjo said that provincial government has taken several steps for the restoration of peace and security and to get maximum benefits from the mega development project in the better interest of the people.

He claimed that the province is becoming an attractive region for investment where there are unexpected investment opportunities and adding that by utilizing solar power it is possible that we can overcome energy crisis in Balochistan.

Resources of Balochistan are the people’s property and their best use will be ensured, he added.

CM Bizenjo went on to say that due to the ongoing CPEC development projects and large international investments, poverty will be eradicated from the province and there will be an unusual improvement in the lives of the people.

