CTD arrests Daesh terrorist in Sialkot raid

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: An alleged terrorist belonging to Daesh was arrested in a raid conducted by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) from Shah Sharif graveyard in the Daska area.

CTD officials told local news channel that the raid was conducted on the information received and after the information the CTD successfully nabbed the Daesh terrorist and also recovered explosives, detonators and other items from the arrested terrorist.

Law enforcement authorities arrested dozens of man having affiliation with Daesh in the past year.

According to a recent report by an independent think tank, more than 150 people were killed in around six terrorist attacks claimed by the Daesh group in Pakistan in 2017.

