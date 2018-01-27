CTD’s report filed with SC confirms Naqeeb’s was premeditated killing

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) Additional Inspector General (IG) Sanaullah Abbasi filed an inquiry in Naqeebullah Mehsud case on Saturday with Supreme Court Karachi Registry and declared the killing a ‘fake encounter’.

The report reads that Mehsud was held by police at Abu-ul-Hassan Asfahani Road along with two friends on January 3, 2018 at a tea stall.

Mehsud, Hazrat Ali and Qasim were severely tortured and the two friends were released on January 6. Mehsud was killed in a premeditated encounter on January 13 and was shifted from one place to another before the extrajudicial killing.

There is no evidence to back the stance maintained by police that Mehsud was a terrorist, the report states.

Additional IG further wrote that his profiles on social media point towards the assumption that he was a liberal human who loved those around him and aspired to model for clothing.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar who led the police team that killed Mehsud claimed that he was a terrorist. However, the probe by CTD has refuted Anwar s assertion.

The Malir police official was suspended by Sindh Police top official as a probe was launched. He was added to the Exit Control List (ECL) after he attempted to flee the country amidst probe.

Anwar did not appear before the inquiry committee and the top court has directed authorities to present him within three days.

The court also summoned the foreign travel details of Rao Anwar, reply of interior secretary and concerned authorities of land routes and border. SC ordered Director General Civil Aviation to present the statements of private jet owners.

The court while adjourning the hearing till Thursday directed home secretary, DG Civil Aviation, Sindh IG and JIT to submit reports in the case.

Earlier in the day today, police claimed that the six personnel held for alleged extrajudicial killing of the local have confessed to the crime.

The apex court had taken a suo moto notice of the killing after Sindh Police received a severe backlash following the killing.

