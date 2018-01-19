Cursing parliament means cursing himself: PM

ISLAMABAD (INP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that if a member curses the parliament, then it means he is cursing himself.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Friday he said a member of the parliament should speak after due deliberation. “Those who indulged in cursing (the parliament) should apologise, or else they will get an answer in the election.”

The comments by the prime minister come days after an ‘anti-government’ rally in Lahore, at which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had cursed the Parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as the party head after his disqualification.

“I give Laanat (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party,” he said, in an apparent reference to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran’s remarks followed the repeated cursing of the parliament from Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.

The prime minister denied placement of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr Tahirul Qadri’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“According to my knowledge, Tahirul Qadri has Canadian citizenship,” he said, adding that the PAT chief was not alone on the stage of Lahore rally, but leadership of major political parties was also accompanied him.

Abbasi said, “Controversial statements were also made regarding the parliament from the stage, of which the House took notice.”

He said whatever Tahirul Qadri is doing is being seen; he is on the roads.

“I had this thing in my mind whether a foreign citizen can issue anti-government statements,” the premier said, adding they would take notice of the PAT chief’s statement regarding toppling the government.

Asked about growing incidents of child abuse, he said, “We are trying our best to arrest the suspects of child abuse. High-ranking officials of police are present in Kasur and it’s hoped that the suspect in Kasur incident would be apprehended soon on the basis of available evidence.”

Shahid Abbasi, however, said that there are some difficulties despite the availability of CCTV footage. He also said that investigations have been ongoing into firing during protests in Kasur.

“It is difficult to establish white-collar or cyber crime across the world,” he noted.

Speaking about Balochistan political crisis, the prime minister said that he visited Quetta to inquire about motives behind it. “Members told me that they are under immense pressure and receiving calls.”

“I went to Quetta to inform that in politics such motives are not good,” he said, adding that it was a party matter as their members had expressed no confidence in their chief minister.

The prime minister said that he had a meeting with the entire (PML-N) parliamentary party a few weeks ago, adding, “Differences lie in every household, every party.”

Asked about recent statement by Chaudhry Nisar and Pervaiz Rashid, he said the two figures issued statements which came forth in the form of a disagreement.

“The things, which create ambiguity, do not benefit politics,” Abbasi said, adding that the matter has been resolved and, if it isn’t, then it is their duty to resolve it.

