Custom arrest Czech woman at Lahore airport, recovered nine kg heroin

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Customs officials at Allama Iqbal International arrested a Czech woman trying to smuggle nine kilograms of heroin on Wednesday.

The officials told that the arrested Czech woman was identified as 21 years old Tereze Hluskova and she was attempting to smuggle the heroin from Lahore to Abu Dhabi.

The woman was in Pakistan on a three-month family visit visa which was issued on November 15 and valid till February 14.

Customs officials have refused to hand over the woman to Anti-Narcotics Force officials and she has been shifted to the Customs House.

According to the airport sources, the woman had crossed both counters of Anti-Narcotics Force before getting caught.

The Customs said that raids are being conducted in different parts of the city as per the information shared by the woman.

