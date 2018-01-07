Dabang Khan receives death threats from a gangster

Monitoring Desk

JAIPUR: Bollywood Dabang Khan is received death threat from the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan.

Bishnoi told media persons in Jodhpur that he will killed Salman Khan in Jodhpur then he will come to know our real identity. This he said while being taken to a Jodhpur court in police security as he appeared to the court following his arrest on charges of terrorizing traders and extorting them.

Bishnoi’s death threat to Salman is being linked with the black buck killing case of 1998, in which Salman and his co-actors were accused and It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the black buck hunting case, and ever since the community considers the Dabang Khan as a villain.

However, some onlookers felt that the gangster talked of killing Salman just to create a sensation.

