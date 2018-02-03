‘I am very dangerous’: Imran Khan reacts to NAB notice

LAHORE (NNI): While responding to a question whether he would appear before anti-graft body, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad chief Imran Khan has on Saturday ironically responded that he [read Imran Khan] is very dangerous and wicked.

On 2nd of February, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Director General (DG) of the bureau to lodge an inquiry into use of KP government’s helicopter by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity.

NAB spokesperson reported that NAB chief has instructed KP province DG to file a report after probing alleged use of two helicopters by PTI chief. Khan is alleged of graft for using government’s resources for personal visits.

NAB quoted a report today stating that Khan used MI-17 helicopter for around 22 hours and Ecureuil copter for some 52 hours.

