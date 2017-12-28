Daniyal Aziz criticises NAB for opening old cases against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz criticised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for opening old cases like the construction of Raiwind Road against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday he said that the Raiwind Road was constructed in 2000 and it was a routine matter of development which was not specific only for Nawaz Sharif and his family as there was huge population living in Raiwind which is using the road. He said that opening of old cases is only political victimisation of the leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He said that NAB has been opening some of the closed cases on which inquiries have been completed and no one was found guilty but now reopening of such cases is clearly indicated that PML-N leaderships is being victamized.

Referring to some other cases being investigated by NAB in the past, like construction of road by former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and former Federal Information Minister Firdous Aishaq Awan, Daniyal Aziz said these cases were investigated but later on these were closed. He said NAB has been using discrimination in opening the old and shut cases, and cases against PML-N are being reopened to defame the party leadership before the next general elections.

Daniyal Aziz while defending the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said his leader had been facing corruption charges and appearing before the courts but so far not a single case of corruption has been proved against him. He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the charges of keeping “Aqama”, and the salary which he did not receive but on the other hand courts are very lenient in the cases of Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

He said although Nawaz Sharif’s name was not included in Panama Leaks, but even then he was punished for keeping “Aqama”. He argued that only fake cases are being made against Nawaz Sharif and its political victamization which should be stopped.

Replying to a question about the campaign for justice being launched by Nawaz Sharif, he clarified that it is not against any one, it is just for the promotion of justice.

