Dar challenges rejection of Senate nomination papers

LAHORE: Former finance minister and close aide of Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar has challenged the Election Commisson of Pakistan decision for rejecting his nomination papers for the Senate elections.

The returning officer (RO) had rejected the Ishaq Dar nomination papers for a technocrat seat in the Senate on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

PTI had also submitted documents before the RO against Dar and adding that he stating that Dar is not eligible to be a senator as he is a court absconder in a corruption reference under way in the Islamabad accountability court.

Later on Monday the RO rejected the Dar nomination paper and rules that he is not honest and truthful as per the constitution.

On Thursday (today) Ishaq Dar submitted an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the RO decision of rejecting his nomination papers and claimed that he did not dismiss his document on the basis of facts.

Moreover, it claims the nomination papers had fulfilled all the legal criteria and pleads the forum to dismiss the RO’s order.

The Senate elections take place on March 3.

