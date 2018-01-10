Dar requests NAB court to unfreeze Hajvery Trust accounts

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar filed a petition in the accountability court on Wednesday and requesting it to unfreeze accounts of the Hajvery Trust.

Ishaq Dar, filed the petition through his lawyer in the accountability court hearing assets reference filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is currently in London for medical treatment.

Dar said in the petition that the Hajvery Trust is an organization for orphans and 93 orphan boys and girls are sheltering in the trust and for the welfare and survival of these children the court must unfreeze the bank accounts Hajvery trust.

After the initial hearing, the court issued a notice to the NAB prosecutor seeking response over the petition.

Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

Dar had been earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

