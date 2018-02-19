Dar withdraws nomination papers for general seat in Senate elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday withdrew his nomination papers submitted for the general seat in the upcoming Senate elections.

It may be noted that Ishaq Dar was to contest in the Senate polls over two seats, a general seat and technocrat seat, however; he will now only contest for the remaining one.

Previously, the LHC’s appellate tribunal permitted Ishaq Dar to contest Senate elections after he moved court against the rejection of his nomination papers by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the nomination papers of Dar, pointing out that Dar was declared absconder in the corruption reference against him heard by NAB court.

ECP ruled that Dar is ineligible to contest in the Senate elections since there is a pending corruption case against him in the accountability court.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had nominated Ishaq Dar as its Senate candidate for another three-year term as nine of the PML-N Senators are due to retire next month after completing their terms.

At least 52 Senators will retire next month ahead of the Senate elections on March 3. PML-N is likely to gain an overwhelming majority in the upper house of parliament.

Advertisements