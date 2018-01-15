Dawn Leaks report will expose Pervaiz Rashid: Nisar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has censured fellow party leader, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid on Monday by saying that a politician who did not contest for a councillor’s election is acting as if he is the ‘chief minister of the party’.

Nisar s criticism came as a reaction to Rashid s stance over an issue cleared in an interview.

The former interior minister said that he does not deem it necessary to respond to ridiculous statements of any lawmaker. Nisar said former premier Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should order for release of Dawn Leaks report. He warned that actions of the lawmaker would be clear once the report is made public.

Pervaiz Rashid, then information and broadcasting minister was sacked in October 2016 after an alleged inside story of meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) was fed to an English daily.

The story that was carried by the daily claimed of a confrontation between the civil and military leadership relating to operations against terror hideouts.

Government as well as Pakistan Army denied the news and termed it baseless. A committee formed by then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar concluded that the issue be forwarded to All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) for required disciplinary action against the journalist.

The government had branded the story a breach of national security. The journalist had stated that the news was verified by multiple sources and the English daily stood by the published material.

Rashid, then information minister among two government officials were sacked for not shouldering their responsibilities.

