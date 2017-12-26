Decision against me halted country’s progress: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said that the apex court’s decision against him has halted country’s progress.

Addressing the PML-N Social Media Convention, the deposed prime minister said his party will secure historic victory in next general elections. He asked the attendants to spread his message about the party’s agenda of progress everywhere.

The former prime minister claimed that load-shedding and terrorism has ended from Pakistan, and affirmed that conspiracies of enemies will fail badly. Nawaz also appreciated the people who gathered in large numbers in the convention

The PML-N chief complained that the people of a country reserve the right to give mandate to a political party of their choice however, the practice is different in Pakistan.

He also complained to the top court over verdicts delivered in corruption probe against him and that delivered on petitions against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former secretary general Jahangir Tareen.

Nawaz Sharif said that being beneficial owners is acceptable to the court in context of certain lawmakers whereas in cases of others, allegations are leveled and references were filed on the basis of those.

“Baseless allegations are used to register references against one family,” said Nawaz. “On the other hand, one is found to be a beneficiary owner but no references are registered in that case,” he added.

“Those who should have been disqualified escaped it completely,” he said. “This injustice will not be accepted at any cost,” he added to loud cheers from his supporters.

Nawaz Sharif slammed the apex court’s decision to disqualify him, stating that his only crime according to the judgment had been not accepting a salary that was receivable from his own son’s company. “Have you ever heard of anything like this before? Tell me if you have,” he challenged the crowd.

One family is punished whereas lies and dishonesty on others’ part is concealed, he added.

“Pakistan’s foreign reserves are slowly depleting,” he said. “The stock market used to register high numbers during my era but now it has slumped to a new low,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif said that Imran Khan would not get LBW out or get caught, but he would be clean-bowled. PML-N chief urged the workers in attendance that his message should be conveyed to the masses as this entails agenda of Pakistan’s progress.

“When he loses elections, he cries foul and puts forth allegations of rigging,” said Nawaz Sharif. “Mark my words–you will lose this election as well and be clean bowled,” he added to loud cheers from supporters.

