Deepika Padukone to be seen in ‘Sapna Didi’

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone will be seen in ‘Sapna Didi’ as she signed the first film after the Padmavat release. Vishal Bhardwaj approached the star with a script on Ashraf Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi who was a feared name in the underworld.

While talking to reporters, Deepika said that Vishal Bhardwaj brought this to me first, got me excited and then when I was ready to do it, he had moved on to something else.

Irrfan Khan will be seen in the film and this will be their second venture together after the success of Piku.

