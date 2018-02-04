Deepika teaches lesson to her harasser for teasing her

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood Diva is a strong personality and she knows how to tackle the situation when it was not in trouble and the recent debacle raised over her film ‘Padmaavat’ is a best example of her courage.

While giving a interview to Indian media, the ‘Padmavat’ actress shared that she faced an incident of harassment when she was 14 and quickly and strongly responded and teach him a lesson.

Deepika added that she went out with her family for dinner once and was walking down the street when the incident occurred and adding that on that she had two choices; either to confront the man for inappropriate behavior or let that slide.

She added that she grabbed the man by his collar and slapped him hard.

