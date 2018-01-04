Delegation to visit Turkmenistan next week for power talks

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Delegation of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat will visit to Turkmenistan next week to talks with the Turkmen officials regarding the power supply to Afghanistan.

Earlier, the government of Turkmenistan announced that it will stop the electricity supply to northern Afghanistan because the Afghan government rejected Turkmenistan demand of increasing the price of electricity from two cents to four cents.

While talking to Afghan media, MPA Zahra Tokhi said that the country are now facing shortage of electricity and the government needs to focus on the domestic resources for generating electricity instead of importing electricity from neighbors.

Wahidullah Tawhidi, spokesman for Breshna told media that Turkmen officials agreed to provide electricity to Northern Afghanistan with two cents for each kilowatt for one mont and adding that delegation will visit Turkmenistan to settle the dispute between two countries for the smooth supply of electricity to Afghanistan.

