Desist from sensationalism on horrific tragedy of little Zainab: Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that a controversy was being created on whether or not the prime suspect of child abuse cases had numerous bank accounts.

“Sad how controversy is being created on whether or not Imran Ali had “accounts,” Imran Khan said in a Twitter statement.

“We need to desist from sensationalism and press for a credible JIT to fully investigate the horrific tragedy of little Zainab and the other child victims of Kasur,” he stressed.

In earlier tweets, Imran Khan demanded that a strong JIT must investigate this thoroughly including the Kasur child pornography case which Rana Sanaullah shamefully dismissed as a land dispute.

“After the arrest of Imran Ali in the Zainab case, a tale of a well-connected operation of child pornography, abuse & murder is unravelling as he is found to have numerous bank accts. Clearly the scale of these crimes ag our innocent children shows involvement of powerful people,” he said.

Advertisements