Despite US aid cuts, Abbas gets $50mn jet

Monitoring Desk

RAMALLAH: The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA) has just bought a private jet for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

“The PA has purchased a luxurious $50-million private jet to be used by Abbas,” Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

According to the broadcaster, the aircraft — set to be delivered “within weeks” — will be stationed in Jordanian capital Amman for the Palestinian president’s personal use.

Funding for the plane was reportedly provided by the PA ($20 million) and the Palestinian National Fund ($30 million).

Notably, the reported purchase comes amid major reductions of US financial assistance to the PA and an ongoing economic crisis in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Advertisements