Details of troops’ deployment in Saudi Arabia can’t be revealed: Senate told

ISLAMABAD (APP): Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir stirred a debate in Senate on Monday as he refused to reveal the etails of the troops deployed in Saudi Arabia.

“We cannot share operational details of troops deployment [in Saudi Arabia],” Dastagir said during a session of the Parliament’s Upper House on Monday.

When the Senate chairman Raza Rabbani asked if the details can be revealed during an in-camera session,” the minister said. “Even in an in-camera session, we’d request not to be asked questions on the exact deployment as this is an issue relating with the national security and that of the troops.”

Rabbani further said that in addition to 1,600 troops who have been deployed, 1,000 more will be joining them. “These troops will be deployed within the boundaries of Saudi Arabia.”

Dastagir once again refused to reveal details when Senator Farhatullah Babar asked if the troops are going to be deployed in Sharora, which is a town bordering Yemen.

The minister also said the troops are being deployed as part of an agreement with Saudi Arabia in 1992.

To a question, Dastagir said the information was privy to himself and the prime minister for past several months, saying the “troops were deployed only after the approval by the latter.”

Rabbani responded, saying, “Let us not talk about the Parliament’s supremacy then,” and added, “you are rubbing the nose of the Parliament in sand.”

He went on to add, “Why shouldn’t the proceedings of Senate’s contempt initiated against you and the prime minister for not taking the Parliament in confidence.”

Pakistan has stayed away from the conflict in Yemen where Iran strongly opposes the involvement of the Saudi-led military coalition. In November last year, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Tehran where he met top Iranian civil and military leaders, including President Hassan Rouhani.

