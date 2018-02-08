Dharna violence case: ATC declares Shireen Mazari innocent  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Leader Shireen Mazari was declared innocent by anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday hearing a case related to violence during the 2014 sit-in in the Capital.

The court said that Shireen Mazari she does not need to request for a bail and declaring her innocent in its verdict. The court also ordered return of surety bond worth Rs100,000 to her in the case.

PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Arif Alvi and Asad Umar were all granted bails in the case.

Speaking to media later, Shah Mehmood Qureshi condemned the inclusion of terrorism clauses in cases against political leaders.

The ATC is hearing cases against the PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leadership, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and the then-Islamabad SSP Operations Asmatullah Junejo.

