Dharna violence case: Imran files acquittal request in ATC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said that 2014 sit-in protest was part of political struggle for our rights and government filed terrorism cases against us.

This he said while talking to reporters outside the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday. Imran Khan appeared in a case related to the 2014 dharna violence when their supporter attacked the then-Islamabad SSP operations Asmatullah Junejo allegedly on his inciting.

Earlier on January 31, ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had summoned Imran today.

Imran’s counsel informed the court that the cases against him were undemocratic, but the ATC judge said the cases were in court, for which the law ought to be followed.

Moreover, the PTI chief filed two requests in court, one pleading his acquittal and the other an exemption from appearance in court. The court ordered copies of both requests to be provided to the prosecution.

The court adjourned the case until February 26, when the remaining cases of the sit-in violence will also be heard. Moreover, the judge observed that Imran will have to appear in court until his exemption is approved.

The ATC is hearing cases against PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek leadership, including that of the attack on the state television building, Parliament and Junejo.

