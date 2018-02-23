Dharna violence cases: ATC rejects Imran’s plea of exemption to appear in hearings

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court rejected Imran Khan’s petition on Friday, seeking exemption from appearance in violence cases related to 2014 Dharna in Islamabad.

Legal counsel of Imran Khan had submitted two petitions in the anti-terrorism court seeking acquittal and exemption from appearance.

PTI Chief had termed the cases undemocratic and said that holding a public gathering was not terrorism. The ATC judge had remarked that the cases will be handled according to law.

In August 2014, Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri took to streets in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 general elections and Model Town sit-in. The protest had continued for 104 days.

During the protest, their supporters beat up SSP Asmatullah Junejo on Constitution Avenue when they attacked the Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters and the parts of the Parliament.

A case had been filed against Khan, Qadri and others for torturing SSP Junejo and five other police officers.

